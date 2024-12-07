“As my grandfather said to me ‘You’ve got to make the most of your opportunities’, and so that’s what I decided to do.”

He spent his time at the school focusing on academics, learning to play the bagpipes, making movies, participating in sports, volunteering at the Women’s Refuge, and participating in speech competitions and reading sermons at the chapel, both of which helped him build confidence with his stutter.

“I was terribly nervous as a speaker and then once you do more of it you become comfortable – and we’ve got this saying at Lindisfarne, you become comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Outgoing Lindisfarne College Head Prefect Fergus Morunga speaks next to Rector Stuart Hakeney (R). Photo / Rebecca Scerri

But Fergus shared advice relevant to anyone struggling with anything, “just keep going”.

“Just keep pushing outside of your boundaries because you grow outside of your comfort zone.

“We all have our own things that we struggle with and that we find hard ... and the only way to fix them is to keep trying.

“At the end of the day remember they’re a part of you, they’re part of who you are and you might not be able to change that and that’s fine. Live with it, be proud of it, and if you can improve it, improve it – keep challenging yourself.”

Lindisfarne rector Stuart Hakeney called him “a really special young man who is just totally service orientated”.

“The greatest gift you can give others is your time and he has,” Hakeney said.

“He’s always out there on the field at lunchtimes, intervals, he’s in the dorms supporting the boys. He’s very, very special and everybody just loves him and I don’t know how we’re going to let him go, but we’re just going to have to.”

Fergus is heading to Canterbury University in 2025 to study law and political science hoping to find a job where “you get to work with a team to make a positive difference”.

“So yeah, we’ll see where life takes me.”

