Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Lawnmowing becomes Hawke's Bay's latest growth industry: And the mower's not extinct

4 minutes to read
Beau O'Brien at the wheel, right-on with the ride-on. But up to threequarters of his 50 lawns a week is done walking. Photo / Paul Taylor

Beau O'Brien at the wheel, right-on with the ride-on. But up to threequarters of his 50 lawns a week is done walking. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

When it comes to grass, a summer of almost unprecedented growth in Hawke's Bay means that Beau O'Brien is rolling in it.

"We're pretty much working sun-up to sun-down – it's crazy," said the Napier

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.