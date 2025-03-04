“We have been approached by at least four old people’s homes who want to build an old people’s home there.”
He said development of that type would result in more rates for the council and that it made a lot of sense, with the footpath leading straight into Havelock North and the new supermarket.
He said that unfortunately, the circle of land becoming a green belt is “a great idea, but in practicality it doesn’t work”.
He claimed the land would sell for a similar amount whether he sold it presently as three separate lifestyle blocks or in the future as one rezoned title.
The land was submitted for consideration for the draft Napier-Hastings Future Development Strategy (FDS), which essentially outlines large sections that could be developed in future.
Inclusion in that strategy would be a first step to having the land developed.
However, Hastings District Council did not deem it a “preferred area for development” and it has been left out of the draft FDS.
“The assessment is against multiple criteria required to consider for development. Highly Productive Land is one, but not the only consideration,” a council spokeswoman said.
It could still be included in the FDS if an independent panel recommends it during considerations at the end of this month.
However, the council would still get final sign-off.
Save Our Plains spokesman Richard Gaddum said he opposed any further development of the Havelock North-Hastings green belt.
“We have to draw a line in the soil and say enough is enough,” Gaddum said.
“We can’t just keep doing this to please landowners who may want to exit and gain a premium for it, or developers who might want to get land that is suitable for housing or industrial developments.”
In 2017, 19 hectares of land between Havelock Rd and Howard St on the edge of Hastings – which was part of the green belt – was rezoned from Plains Productive to General Residential (with appeals resolved in 2019).