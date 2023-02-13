The Land Rover Horse of the Year returns to the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds from March 7. Photo / Libby Law

Whatever your preference, from ponies to Grand Prix showjumpers, shopping for pearls or diamonds, or a homeware addition that may catch your eye, the Land Rover Horse of the Year has something for everyone.

With more than 195 trade stalls and the return of international exhibitors, shopping this year ticks all the boxes.

Once you’ve done your shopping, put your feet up and take a break while soaking up the equestrian action in one of the Land Rover Horse of the Year hospitality offerings.

From Tuesday right through to Sunday, spectators can see New Zealand equestrian sport at its best, over 15 different disciplines.

Kids love horsing around, so this year the Resene Horse-Play Zone has been introduced to Land Rover Horse of the Year. Bring the kids by to enjoy some fun-filled equestrian interactions, from games of ‘Pin the Tail on the Pony’ to the Care for my Pony Education Corner, which gives kids an insight into what is involved in looking after a pony, from grooming to feeding.

Over the course of the week, children can take part in creating a Land Rover Horse of the Year mural using vibrant Resene colours.

There will be plenty of spot prizes and giveaways.

Do you want a sneak peek of the Land Rover Horse of the Year? Then come along to ‘free-for-all Friday’. From 3pm, the gates will be open for free for one and all to experience a taste of the spectacle that is the Land Rover Horse of the Year. Grab the kids after school and make a fun family evening of it.

This year’s on-site hospitality will include The Estrella Damm Bar, New Zealand’s unique “transforming truck” bar, located adjacent to the Premier Ring. Stop in for a drink or delicious pizza.

Or, why not add a touch of elegance to your Land Rover Horse of the Year experience? The GH Mumm Champagne Bar offers indoor and outdoor seating and is perfectly positioned to watch all the world-class action in both the Premier Arena and Dressage Oval.

Here’s a taste of what’s on:

Wednesday - Norwood Gold Cup, sponsored by Shelley Bridgeman, 145cm

- Norwood Gold Cup, sponsored by Shelley Bridgeman, 145cm Thursday - Ultramox Lady Rider of the Year, 140cm

- Ultramox Lady Rider of the Year, 140cm Friday - Cavallino Silver Fern Stakes, 140cm - 160cm / 3* and 4* Eventing Dressage stage / 4CYTE(TM) Grand Prix Dressage

- Cavallino Silver Fern Stakes, 140cm - 160cm / 3* and 4* Eventing Dressage stage / 4CYTE(TM) Grand Prix Dressage Saturday Mornin g - 4CYTE (TM) Premier Stakes, 140cm - 150cm / Elanco Junior Rider of the Year

g - 4CYTE (TM) Premier Stakes, 140cm - 150cm / Elanco Junior Rider of the Year Saturday Afternoon - 3* and 4* Eventing Cross-Country stage, including the Oceania Challenge / XYZ Grand Prix Freestyle Special

- 3* and 4* Eventing Cross-Country stage, including the Oceania Challenge / XYZ Grand Prix Freestyle Special Sunday, Cup Day - Land Rover Horse of the Year major titles: 9am - 3* Eventing Show Jumping final stage / 4* Trot Up; 11am - Cavallino Pony of the Year 125cm - 135cm; 1pm - 4* Eventing Show Jumping final stage - Mark Todd Eventer of the Year; 1.30pm - Harrison Lane Grand Prix Musical Freestyle - Dressage Horse of the Year; 2.30pm - New Zealand Horse of the Year - Olympic Cup 160cm



