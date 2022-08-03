Get ready to jam out with L.A.B. Tickets for the R&B group's Hastings concert go on sale on Wednesday, August 10 at 9am. Photo / Supplied

This summer, L.A.B will take the stage at Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the band will headline in Hastings.

Over the past few years, the R&B group has hit number one multiple times and sold out shows across Aotearoa and Australia.

Now L.A.B is returning to Hastings this January 21 for one massive show presented by Jim Beam.

Organisers have said a "festival-worthy" line-up of artists will join the New Zealand band.

With support from Katchafire, Summer Thieves and AACACIA, Ocean Alley will join L.A.B for a "massive" one-day show in Hastings.

Loop Recordings Aot(ear)oa label manager Dan Clist said, "This outdoor experience will see L.A.B bringing the full lighting and visual experience that they have become known for, alongside their unmatched live show.

"With an ever-expanding catalogue, the show will see the band performing tracks that have made them a household name," Clist said.

From left, L.A.B members Stu Kora, Brad Kora, Joel Shadbolt, Miharo Gregory, Ara Adams-Tamatea will take the stage at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds in summer 2023. Photo / Supplied

The Tōmoana concert will be the only L.A.B show Ocean Alley will be at.

Fresh off a sell-out tour of New Zealand in May, Australian band Ocean Alley will be bringing their psychedelic surf-rock sound to the showgrounds, which has seen them top the legendary Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown, plus gain fans across the globe.

L.A.B and Ocean Alley will be joined for this show by Summer Thieves, Katchafire and AACACIA, combining some of New Zealand's best up-and-coming talent alongside true legends, Clist said.

Tickets are on sale at 9am Wednesday, August 10, with LayBuy available for all tickets.

On-site camping tickets and packages will also be available.

Head to loop.co.nz for all the info, including exclusive pre-sale access.