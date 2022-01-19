There are 35 actors in the cast and at least 20 people behind the scenes putting the show together. Photo / Supplied

There are 35 actors in the cast and at least 20 people behind the scenes putting the show together. Photo / Supplied

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky ... if you know the tune, you'll probably be humming it when the Addams Family comes to town.

The Addams Family musical, which will be at the Dannevirke Town Hall next month, is the Dannevirke Theatre's big production for the year.

Production manager Peter Sinclair will be pulling double duty in the musical, as he'll also be performing as Lurch.

The show was meant to have been on late last year but had to be postponed due to the Covid lockdown.

Sinclair says the company began working on ideas for the production in 2020.

"It's been a long work in progress."

He says a lot of work had gone into designing and building the set.

Rehearsals began in July last year, but lost a month in the lockdown.

The actors were now working hard rehearsing for the show's opening on February 17.

The musical is based on the concept by creator Charles Addams, featuring the characters of the popular 1960s television show - Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Grandma, Pugsley, Lurch and Uncle Fester.

It was also released as a movie in 1991 starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Houston.

Ten actors comprise the main cast, which also includes the three members of the 'normal' family that are part of the plot.

The cast are hard at work rehearsing for the show. Photo / Supplied

Sinclair says the actors have come from a range of backgrounds, with many of them having been involved with the company in one capacity or another.

For the director, Melanie Silver, this will be her first time directing a musical.

"She's been in musicals but she hasn't directed them."

Sinclair says the show is very different.

"It's got a lot of funny lines in it. It's a very quirky show."

He says when they first got the idea to do the show, he wasn't sure if people would know who the Addams Family were.

But when they got some people to walk in costume in a Christmas parade, they were instantly recognised by people in the crowd.

"And I think the release of the new cartoon The Addams Family that's out in cinemas now is probably good timing as well.

"It was just something different from the traditional musicals that are out there. As far as we know it's not one that's been put on stage regionally.

"It'll be a great show."

Tickets are available from the Dannevirke Information Centre or through iticket.co.nz and the show is on from February 17 to February 26.