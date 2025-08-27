Advertisement
Kiwibank closure in Dannevirke sparks concern over community access to banking services

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

One of the three banks in Dannevirke has closed its services, citing “unforeseen circumstances”, which mayoral candidates say will leave the Tararua community with limited options.

Kiwibank, which operated out of 42 High St and shared premises with NZ Post, ceased banking services on August 19.

Tararua mayoral candidates

