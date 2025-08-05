Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tararua District elections: Five in the running for mayor, 24 want to be councillors

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Twenty-four candidates want a seat on the Tararua District Council.

Twenty-four candidates want a seat on the Tararua District Council.

Five candidates are running for mayor in Tararua in what looks set to be a hotly contested local body election race.

All wards and community boards will be contested races – with 24 candidates in the running to be a Tararua District councillor.

There will be at least one new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save