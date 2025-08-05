Tararua District elections: Five in the running for mayor, 24 want to be councillors

Twenty-four candidates want a seat on the Tararua District Council.

Five candidates are running for mayor in Tararua in what looks set to be a hotly contested local body election race.

All wards and community boards will be contested races – with 24 candidates in the running to be a Tararua District councillor.

There will be at least one new councillor in the Northern ward, with Kerry Sutherland opting not to run this time.

In the Southern ward there will be at least two new councillors, with Alison Franklin and Peter Johns not running.

Ernie Christison has put his name on the ballot and could make a return to local politics after walking out of a meeting and then resigning as a councillor seven years ago.