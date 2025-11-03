Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Kiwi mum faces long recovery after firebomb attack in Western Australia

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Penelope Travers said she looked like an Egyptian mummy wrapped in bandages while she was in hospital.

Penelope Travers said she looked like an Egyptian mummy wrapped in bandages while she was in hospital.

A former Waipawa woman caught in the crossfire of an alleged firebomb attack in Australia says it felt like she was being “flash fried”.

Penelope (Penny) Travers was left with burns to 25% of her body, including her face, neck, chest and arms, after the first of two vehicle fires

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save