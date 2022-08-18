Hawke's Bay footballer Charlotte Lancaster's wonder goal at the U20 women's world cup has topped ESPN's plays of the day. Video / ESPN

Hawke's Bay footballer Charlotte Lancaster's wonder goal at the U20 women's world cup has topped ESPN's plays of the day. Video / ESPN

With one "top shelf" curling kick of the left boot, Napier footballing up-and-comer Charlotte Lancaster has made the world take notice.

Lancaster's goal against Colombia in the Junior Football Ferns' final group game of their U20 World Cup in Costa Rica has turned the heads of even the traditionally football averse Americans.

On Thursday the goal was ESPN Sportscenter's top 'play of the day' a rare feat for a Kiwi sportsperson.

Charlotte Lancaster celebrates after scoring the goal with teammates Te Reremoana Walker and Tupelo Dugan. Photo / Daniela Porcelli - Photosport

Lancaster, sent on as a second-half substitute to push for the win that the Ferns needed to qualify, had the ball fall her way after a messy series of deflections off a corner in the 71st minute.

Well outside the box, she opted to go for goal with her left foot from 25 metres, and the precision of the shot, curling high into the top left corner, evaded the outstretched Colombian keeper.

The Ferns had already scored a quality goal through Milly Clegg earlier in the game, but conceded two of their own on the way to a 2-2 draw with the South Americans on Wednesday.

It was always going to be a difficult assignment, given New Zealand had only found the net once in their previous two games, but they were bolstered in particular when Colombia were reduced to 10 players late in the first half.

Lancaster landed back in Hawke's Bay on Friday, with a day of catching up with proud family planned.