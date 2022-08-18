Advertisement

Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Plan for any rises and falls

5 minutes to read
The best approach is often to let the knife fall as it will, and have a plan to make the most out of the situation. Photo / NZME

By Nick Stewart

OPINION
They say don't try to catch a falling knife. Unfortunately, there is no rule-of-thumb measurement for the duration or magnitude of a falling knife - just "don't" and "catch one".

Financial markets are one of

