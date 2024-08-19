In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, more snow for South Island, crackdown on boy racers and fate of cathedral to be decided.

The Kiwi Art Trail is coming to Napier and needs two local artists to get on board to help design sculptures to be displayed city-wide.

The art installation will have 20 kiwi sculptures pop up along the cycleway on Napier’s coastline, and among them will be two given a local twist by Napier artists.

The Kiwi Art Trail will launch its Napier run in November as part of a national tour of four cities, with local artists having a chance to contribute in each location.

The initiative was made possible through a partnership between Save the Kiwi, Gallagher Insurance New Zealand and the National Aquarium of New Zealand, with support from Napier City Council.