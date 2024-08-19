The Kiwi Art Trail is coming to Napier and needs two local artists to get on board to help design sculptures to be displayed city-wide.
The art installation will have 20 kiwi sculptures pop up along the cycleway on Napier’s coastline, and among them will be two given a local twist by Napier artists.
The Kiwi Art Trail will launch its Napier run in November as part of a national tour of four cities, with local artists having a chance to contribute in each location.
The initiative was made possible through a partnership between Save the Kiwi, Gallagher Insurance New Zealand and the National Aquarium of New Zealand, with support from Napier City Council.