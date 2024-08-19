Advertisement
Kiwi Art Trail needs Hawke’s Bay artists for pop-up exhibition

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The Kiwi Art Trail is coming to Napier and needs two local artists to get on board to help design sculptures to be displayed city-wide.

The art installation will have 20 kiwi sculptures pop up along the cycleway on Napier’s coastline, and among them will be two given a local twist by Napier artists.

The Kiwi Art Trail will launch its Napier run in November as part of a national tour of four cities, with local artists having a chance to contribute in each location.

The initiative was made possible through a partnership between Save the Kiwi, Gallagher Insurance New Zealand and the National Aquarium of New Zealand, with support from Napier City Council.

The Kiwi Art Trail is looking for artists to give a Hawke's Bay flair to the sculptures. Photo / Jason Oxenham
National Aquarium general manager Rachel Haydon said the partnership was about sharing a commitment to an iconic species.

“At the end of the kiwi tour, the sculptures will be auctioned with proceeds donated to kiwi conservation work.”

Haydon said the Hawke’s Bay region had a strong kiwi conservation history and was dedicated to the protection of the “treasured species”.

A significant spike in Hawke’s Bay’s kiwi population was attributed to the changing habits of young birds and conservation efforts, with a recent call count listening survey revealing one of the most considerable indications of growth in nine years.

“The Kiwi Art Trail offers an enjoyable, new way to engage the community with kiwi and the organisations that work hard to help protect them,” Haydon said.

The art trail will run from November 23 to late December.

The free, family-friendly art installation is designed to celebrate the country’s national icon and build awareness and support for kiwi conservation efforts.

The winning artist must come up with a concept or design that is positive and uplifting, appeals to a wide range of buyers and embraces interpretation with personal style and unique perspective.

Hawke’s Bay artists who would like to be involved can find out more at kiwiarttrail.nz/napier.

