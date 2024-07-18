Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Kindness and a cuppa: Hastings Cafe celebrates 15 years in business with $2 coffees for three days

Mitchell Hageman
By

Barista Jessa Mitchell (left) with Sutto owner Jay Wang (right) making $2 coffee to celebrate the cafe's 15th anniversary. Photo / Paul Taylor

Discount coffee is fuelling the Hastings CBD with happiness as one local cafe celebrates 15 years in business with a cut-price offer for customers.

Sutto Caffe Lounge owner Jay Wang said he understood cost of living was a big concern for people right now, and for three days since Wednesday, he’s slashed the prices on all sizes of regular coffees to $2.

“It’s Sutto’s 15th birthday, and we’ve been established for 15 years,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Like many Hawke’s Bay businesses, the Sutto team hasn’t had an easy few years. They’ve had to navigate a cyclone, the pandemic, and a stream of central city roadworks.

There was also the economy and recession to contend with.

“I hear people tell me daily about the increased cost of living,” Wang said.

Despite the challenges faced by Sutto, Wang said it was thanks to his loyal customers that the business was continuing to operate successfully.

“We just keep moving forward. We’ve had a lot of loyal customer support, so we really appreciate it.”

He said his cafe was “probably not the best one in town”, but he tried his best to create a warm atmosphere and keep it cozy “like family.”

“We also try to deliver the most typical and local food. I try to make all the customers feel like they are home.”

Wang moved to Hawke’s Bay from China in 2017 and took over the business shortly after. He said he loved the friendly atmosphere of people in the region and being able to chat with regulars.

He also credited his small team and manager, Charmaine, who were “crucial” to keeping the business going.

Looking to the future, Wang said he hoped to continue to keep prices down and has started by lowering the cost of menu items.

When Hawke’s Bay Today visited on Thursday, it was safe to say the cut-price coffee was a hit. There was a steady stream of customers with plenty of smiles on faces.

The last day for the $2 coffee offer is Friday. The sign outside the cafe provides more information.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

