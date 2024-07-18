“I hear people tell me daily about the increased cost of living,” Wang said.

Despite the challenges faced by Sutto, Wang said it was thanks to his loyal customers that the business was continuing to operate successfully.

“We just keep moving forward. We’ve had a lot of loyal customer support, so we really appreciate it.”

He said his cafe was “probably not the best one in town”, but he tried his best to create a warm atmosphere and keep it cozy “like family.”

“We also try to deliver the most typical and local food. I try to make all the customers feel like they are home.”

Wang moved to Hawke’s Bay from China in 2017 and took over the business shortly after. He said he loved the friendly atmosphere of people in the region and being able to chat with regulars.

He also credited his small team and manager, Charmaine, who were “crucial” to keeping the business going.

Looking to the future, Wang said he hoped to continue to keep prices down and has started by lowering the cost of menu items.

When Hawke’s Bay Today visited on Thursday, it was safe to say the cut-price coffee was a hit. There was a steady stream of customers with plenty of smiles on faces.

The last day for the $2 coffee offer is Friday. The sign outside the cafe provides more information.

