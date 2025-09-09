Advertisement
Kaea Karauria arrest: Teen charged with murder of Napier 15-year-old

Hawkes Bay Today
Police forensics team and detectives continue to comb Onekawa properties in the hunt for Kaea Karauria's killer. Video / Neil Reid

A teen boy has been charged with murdering 15-year-old Kaea Karauria in Hawke’s Bay.

Police on Tuesday arrested and charged the 15-year-old for the fatal stabbing of Kaea in Napier on May 11.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the investigation into Kaea’s death would continue and police could not

