“I would like to acknowledge the determination of the investigation team over the past four months, who have worked tirelessly to reach this result.

“Police would also like to thank members of the public who have provided information that has assisted in our investigation.

“This information has been crucial in allowing us to piece together the tragic events of that night.”

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed in May. Photo / Supplied

The teen was due to appear in Napier Youth Court on Tuesday, charged with murder.

A Hīkoi for Kaea through Napier called for justice and was a push to make Hawke's Bay a safer place for young people. Photo / Connull Lang

Kaea died early on May 11, Mother’s Day.

He was discovered critically injured with stab wounds on Alexander Ave by police who were responding to a disorder event. He died at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

His death hit the Napier community hard. In August, more than 800 people braved the rain to walk through suburban Napier streets in a display of solidarity seeking an end to the type of street violence that killed him.

On the hīkoi were bereaved parents Kym Baker and Renata Karauria, who later told of how whānau and friends started the kaupapa from almost the moment they heard of their son’s death.

It was a “powerful” hīkoi to bring together the community to stand for a safer, stronger future,“ they said.

Renata Karauria said back at the marae, where supporters gathered afterwards to further the concept of a kotahitanga response, they didn’t want their son to be just another statistic.

A 21-year-old woman and another teen have been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice after Kaea’s death.

Anyone with information who has not yet contacted police is urged to get in touch online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.