Jump records broken in Dannevirke Primary Interschool Athletics

Bridie Derbridge crosses the tape first for Huia Range in the senior relay.

It was the girls who broke the records at the Dannevirke Primary School's Athletics on December 2, held in perfectly fine conditions at the Dannevirke Domain.

Haylee Aitau-Feierabend broke the Junior High Jump, Maizee Wrenn the Junior Long Jump and Georgia Edwards equalled the Senior High Jump.

Schools from Dannevirke and surrounding areas including Weber and Norsewood competed in all the athletics disciplines, each age group having its turn at field and track events, run so smoothly by Huia Range there was plenty of time for the much-anticipated relays.

Will Hogan on his way to winning the Junior Boys shot put.

These were different from the Forbes and Tippett relays three days before as the three relay teams were mixed gender.

St Josephs won both the Junior and Intermediate but Huia Range won the senior. Placings were Junior: St Josephs, Huia Range and South, Intermediate: St Josephs, South and Ruahine, Senior: Huia Range, St Josephs and South.

Some athletes stood out dramatically as being well trained in technique, especially in the field events, showing the benefit of being in the Dannevirke Athletics Club even though weather has precluded many of the training nights.

The athletes all enjoyed the first time they have been in an interschool fixture all year thanks to Covid interference but ironically had a second experience the next day in the Ki O Rahi interschool at Ruahine School.