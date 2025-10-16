At 20 years of age, Hawke’s Bay Magpies wing Jonah Lowe looked earmarked for an All Black jersey not too far down the track.
But, despite consistent form over a decade, and having played in all the relevant teams along the way, the loyal Magpie seems destined tobe “All Blacks Almost,” to use the title of a book written by a former Hawke’s Bay journalist.
At McLean Park in 2020, he was in the first Magpies side to beat Canterbury since 1982, and 12 months later the first to beat Canterbury in Christchurch since 1968.
He scored in both, among the 29 tries in his 84 games for the Magpies.
In his first year out of school he played in the first Hurricanes Under 20 team, and made his debut for the Magpies, at centre, against Canterbury, who won 29-14 in Christchurch.
In 2016 he played for New Zealand in the World Under 20 Championships in England, the following year, just turned 21, he played for Provincial Barbarians in the opening match of the British Lions NZ tour, and in 2018 was a try-scorer in each of three matches for the Māori All Blacks on an American tour.
In surpassing 100 points for the Magpies, he has emulated brother Karl, who scored 21 tries in a 100-match career from 2004-2013, also without an All Blacks jersey.
Possibly the match Lowe recalls best was the 20-18 Ranfurly Shield win over Wellington, in Wellington, in 2023, the first of four compelling games in four weekends.
A week after the game in Wellington, the Bay beat Bay of Plenty 38-28 in an NPC quarterfinal in Tauranga, followed by a 25-24 semifinal win over Wellington back in Wellington, and then the 22-19 loss to Taranaki in the final in New Plymouth.