These three “lady Jolly Good Fellows” travelled through freezing fog from Pakipaki dressed like this and were thrilled to reach Dannevirke’s sunshine. From left: John Alexander, Al Pychers and Oscar Glossop.

Jolly Good Fellows on their 55cc scooters made a colourful sight as they came into Dannevirke last Saturday.

The group made their third trip through Dannevirke and came in by far the greatest numbers – 222 - to support their Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust which distributes its funds to other charities, particularly those supporting mental health in Hawke’s Bay.

Jolly Good Fellows off down Dannevirke’s High St heading for Wellington those in the pink representing Radio Station The Hits 89.5.

The concept to raise money in an enjoyable way began two years ago when 55 riders took part by riding their scooters on a sponsored ride from Napier to Wellington and had such a blast that numbers trebled the next year. Some riders actually bought scooters to participate!

This year they left at 7am from Napier riding through cold fog from Pakipaki to Waipukurau and gratefully reached the first scheduled stop at Dannevirke’s Tumu for morning tea in warm sunshine.

The Tumu yard was chock full with Jolly Good Fellow riders for the morning tea break.

Part of the attraction was wearing strange garb which in some cases was not the best for the weather but it certainly made a colourful entry as they arrived in single file into town.

These three Jolly Good Fellows had read Seussical but couldn’t find a cat. From left Thing One, Quentin Bishop, Thing Two Mathew Adams and Thing Three Quinley Fromont.

A short time later they left refreshed and warmed up, heading for lunch at the Mangatainoka Tui Brewery followed by afternoon tea at Masterton before the dreaded journey up over the Remutaka Range and into Wellington.

Unfortunately, the weather deteriorated into rain and wind from Mangatainoka and the latter caused some dodgy experiences on the Remutakas but despite being so under-powered the group crossed the red carpet safely in Wellington between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Altogether the 222 riders raised $127,077 towards causes relating to mental health and even after the first leg to Dannevirke riders were vowing to repeat the experience next year.



