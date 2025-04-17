The company declined to comment on how many people were being made redundant and at which facilities until the “internal consultation process” ended.
As well as the super kitchen, the company operates Freeze Dried Foods in Hastings, has a corporate office in Auckland, a small operating facility in Burnham near Christchurch, and offices and a cannery next to the super kitchen in Awatoto.
A Ziwi facility in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows closed in March, while a Tauranga packaging facility recently relocated to Hawke’s Bay.
It is understood one of the teams impacted includes the Freeze Dried Foods packing team, which is proposed to be reduced from 22 to 14 roles. Those staff have to re-apply for the reduced number of jobs.
Meanwhile, a Ziwi worker, who did not want to be named, claimed there were multiple redundancies in their team.
“It is a good bunch of people – that is the sad thing,” the worker said.
The worker said it had been a difficult time for staff.
Two emails sent by Ziwi executive director Benjamin Boase to staff at the start of this month and seen by Hawke’s Bay Today stated the company was undergoing a restructure.
“While the need for change is real, it’s difficult because it affects our people. It’s also difficult because it’s not where we expected to be,” one email read.
“We know this is tough, whether you’re directly affected or supporting a teammate, please look after yourselves and each other during this time.”
An earlier email cited “another challenging year for Ziwi and many other exporters around the world”.
“A proposed organisational restructure is now under way, and we will be taking the business through a consultation on proposed changes over the next three-four weeks,” the email read.
The company was founded in Mount Maunganui and is owned by Hong Kong-based investment firm FountainVest.