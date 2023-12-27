GM of Surf Life Saving NZ Northern region Zac Franich gives us his top tips and tricks for staying safe this summer in and around the water. Video / Carson Bluck

A jet skier in the right place at the right time has saved three people retrieving crayfish pots in a kayak that flipped off the Mahia Peninsula at around 9am today.

The two children and an adult were left clinging to the kayak with one in the water and two sitting on top of it after it overturned.

Samuel Arlidge (right) was able to rescue three people after their kayak flipped in Mahia.

The holidaymakers were rescued by Samuel Arlidge on a jet ski after they spent an hour and a half in the water.

Mahia sole-charge police officer Chad Prentice said he was able to get help from Arlidge who could travel quickly and get to the people in the water on the Te Mahia side of the peninsula and save them.

Arlidge, who was on holiday from Tauranga, said he was heading out of the boat ramp when he was approached by the police officer who asked if he could go out and save them.

“It looked like they had been out there for a while, and they were all pretty shaken up and cold.”

Arlidge remained humble after the rescue and said it took a while to find a bay with no rocks as they weren’t too familiar with the area, before reaching the beach.

“We went out for a fish and didn’t have too much luck, so it was good to do something for the day.”

Prentice said the quick response by Arlidge was “awesome” and helped to save the trio’s lives.

He wanted to warn those planning to go out on the water to be conscious of water safety.

“It’s a reminder to know the weather, understand the conditions, and the capability of the boat or vessel you are in.”

Prentice said the conditions at the time were “relatively good”, but a southerly front had come through which had caused winds to pick up.

He said while no-one was injured it was a good reminder to always be aware out on the water.

