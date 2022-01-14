The Bandy McJazz Band includes some very talented musicians. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke musician Steve Wallace reckons jazz is a great way for people to connect.

"It's a medium of communication that's universal," he says.

Wallace, along with several others, will be in one of two bands playing in Jazz in the Park, starting in Norsewood on January 22.

His band, known as Bandy McJazz Band, includes his twin brother Ron on percussion, former GP Brian Quick on guitar, Rose Quick on flute, David Selfe on piano and Sheila Leeper on violin.

The band was formed in 2016 and its name came about through a poll in the UK to name a research ship, with one of the names suggested being Boaty McBoatface.

Many of the members met through orchestra and it was a natural progression from there.

"We're all enjoying the joys of jazz," Wallace says.

He doesn't consider himself in the same league as what he says are some very talented musicians, especially David Selfe, who studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and travelled the world before coming to New Zealand.

But he believes talent provides a solid foundation for the band and most of the members have been able to improve as time goes on.

For instance, Brian has "really come ahead" since he retired as a GP.

The performances are not about money or fame, but the love of jazz.

"It's pleasure rather than profit."

One thing Wallace enjoys about jazz is that it's ageless.

"Like fine wine."

Jazz is a music genre that emerged in the late 19th or early 20th centuries and saw some great talent emerge, like Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong, also known as Satchmo.

"They were just amazing craftsmen," Wallace says.

Many early pop bands, including the Beatles, were also influenced by jazz.

He says it's a music genre that doesn't really change and it doesn't really go out of style.

There's also the freedom to improvise.

"You never play a number the same way," Wallace says.

Jazz in the Park is a free community event, supported by Tararua District Council and the Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood.

The first will be at Norsewood Village Green on January 22, then Dannevirke Domain on January 23.

The event will also be at the following venues:

February 5, Fountaine Square, Woodville

February 6, Town Square, Pahiatua

February 12, Campground, Eketahuna

February 13, Hotel, Pongaroa.

Each event starts at 3pm.

Vaccine passes will be required.