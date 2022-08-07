Star of the Show - Matt Eades, Toyota Hilux Mini Truck 1991.

The love of Japanese vehicles is alive and well, as highlighted at the annual Japanese Car Day, held at Tui Brewery on Sunday, July 31, with the numbers topping any other Mangatainoka Motors event held so far this year.

The chilly temperatures were not a deterrent in bringing in the crowds, with over 180 entries, and 500 spectators coming along to peruse the variety of Japanese vehicles on display.

Seen at the Japanese Car Day.

A total of five prizes were collected, including the Star of the Show which went to Matt Eades with his 1991 Toyota Hilux Mini Truck. The People's Choice Award went to Deanne Mason with her 1984 Toyota Starlet, and Skylar Thomas took out the Furthest Travelled, having made it all the way down from Waikato with her Subaru WRX S+F, 2012.

"We had an impressive number and variety of cars turn up," said organiser, Megan Taylor. "We loved the mix of old and new vehicles, and the pops of colour scattered throughout the car park.

"Winter definitely brought us a full serve of weather but no one seemed to care. Everyone had an absolute blast! We're stoked that Japanese Car Day has become one of our most popular Toki Motors events."

■ Prize categories:

People's Choice - Deanne Mason, Toyota Starlet Wagon 1984.

Local Star (must be from Wairarapa or Tararua) – Bevan McKenzie, Nissan GTR 2020, from Masterton.

Most Original – Jackson, Mazda B1600 1980.

Furthest Travelled - Skylar Thomas, Subaru WRX S+F 2012.

Star of the Show – Matt Eades, Toyota Hilux Mini Truck 1991.