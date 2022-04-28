Coping with a baby with colic can be distressing.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more then 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does. This week she talks about colic.

The reality is, all babies cry. It's the best (and only) way for them to communicate their needs at this tender age. And as parents, we're biologically programmed to respond so those needs get met. But in babies with colic, the crying starts suddenly for no apparent reason. And worst of all, try as you might, it's extremely difficult to calm a colicky baby, which only compounds your own frustration, worry and exhaustion.

Research says that 20 per cent of babies have colic at some stage, and it's most common in the first six weeks of a baby's life. The good news is that the prevalence drops as babies get a bit older; only 11 per cent of 7 to 9-week-olds have colic, and by 10 to 12 weeks, the prevalence is only 0.6 per cent. And even those unlucky last cases resolve within a few more months. The 6-month mark is the longest that any evidence has seen colic carry on for.

Babies with colic spend long periods unsettled or grizzling, but they might also cry very loudly, especially in the evening. They might draw up their legs, squirm, strain, and turn red or purple. They might look like they're in pain, but this kind of crying isn't caused by pain. It's very difficult or even impossible to settle or comfort babies when they're in this state.

Experts don't know much about what causes colic. But it can be very upsetting for you when your baby is crying and can't be comforted. It's often frustrating for other carers, doctors and nurses as well.

Doctors usually diagnose infant colic based on the "rules of three". Your baby's crying:

● lasts at least three hours at a stretch

● occurs at least three days a week

● persists for at least three weeks in a row

What causes colic?

While the exact cause of colic is a mystery, experts do know it's not the result of genetics or anything that happened during pregnancy or childbirth. Nor is it any reflection on parenting skills (or lack of them, in case you're wondering). And it's also not anyone's fault. That said, here are some theories on possible causes of colicky crying:

● overstimulated senses

● an immature digestive system

● food allergies or sensitivity

● tobacco exposure

In addition to frustration and exhaustion, you may experience feelings of inadequacy and guilt as you try in vain to soothe your fussy baby. So while staying calm is easier said than done, soothing strategies may help ease the strain until colic passes. Just give each a fair shot before you switch to another, and don't pull out too many tricks at one time, or you'll overload baby's circuits — and step up the crying you're trying to stop.

Symptoms and signs of colic in your baby

● crying occurs at the same time every day (usually late afternoon or early evening, but it can vary)

● crying seems to occur for no reason (not because the baby has a dirty nappy or is hungry or tired)

● your baby may pull up its legs, clench its fists and generally move its legs and arms more

● it will also often close its eyes or open them very wide, furrow its brow, and even hold its breath briefly

● bowel activity may increase, and it may pass gas or spit up

● eating and sleeping are disrupted by the crying — the baby frantically seeks a nipple only to reject it once sucking has begun, or dozes for a few moments only to wake up screaming

● crying is high pitched and prolonged

You should definitely see your healthcare provider if your baby:

● seems listless or pale

● isn't feeding well or gaining much weight

● has a fever

● has persistent vomiting or diarrhoea

You should also see your healthcare provider if you're afraid you might hurt your baby or worried for any other reason.

Coping with colic

Though it can safely be said that even hours and hours of daily crying doesn't seem to hurt a baby, it certainly does leave its mark on parents. Listening to a baby's screams can be heartbreaking, upsetting and anxiety-provoking and can take a physical and emotional toll. To cope with colicky crying that just won't quit, try the following:

● Baby massage classes

There are specific strokes that will give relief to painful colic/wind/reflux and gas - have a look for a certified infant massage instructor about classes.

● Break it up

A fresh set of arms sometimes induces calm in a crying baby. If there are two parents at home during baby's "witching hour", make sure colic duty is divided equally between the two of you (an hour on, an hour off, a night on, a night off, or whatever arrangement works best).

● Take a break

It's important to respond to crying, which is an infant's only way to communicate. But every once in a while, taking a 10 to 15-minute break during a particularly trying crying marathon won't hurt — and it might help both of you get through this challenging phase of babyhood.

● Talk about it

Do a little crying yourself — on a willing shoulder: your spouse's, the GP's, a family member's, a friend's. Just knowing you're not alone in the world of inconsolable babies can make a world of difference.

● Get help

If you're at the end of your rope, don't hesitate to ask for help — whether from your partner, mother, friends, coffee group buddies or babysitter.

● Be prepared

If the baby is likely to require your undivided attention for several hours in the evening, plan to keep those hours free.

● Accept offers of help

If people ask how they can help (and they often will) think of something, it might be they hang the washing, cook dinner, get some groceries, go for a walk together.

Keep in contact with your healthcare provider or Well Child provider or Plunket line 0800 933 922. You can also phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

Hang in there! At the time it may seem that the colic will never end, but feel confident that it will pass.

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.