Local improv master Emma Bowyer will host fun and friendly workshops as part of the Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival at Toitoi in Hastings this month. Photo / Emma Hughes

Local improv master Emma Bowyer will host fun and friendly workshops as part of the Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival at Toitoi in Hastings this month. Photo / Emma Hughes

Is laughter the best medicine? Comedians at the upcoming Hawke’s Bay comedy festival Laugh Your A** Off will soon find out as they gear up to take the stage this month.

The festival combines a mix of workshops, shows, and interactive sessions that look to put smiles on faces, something much needed five months after the ongoing pain caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Local comedy queen Emma Bowyer knows all too well the mental and physical damage caused by the cyclone.

She hopes her improv workshops will help people connect, engage and most importantly have a good laugh.

“Comedy and laughter are known to help your mental health and help you feel better,” she said.

“It takes you out of yourself.”

Bowyer, who runs local improv company Flaming Mojo, said she believed major events like the cyclone and Covid-19 had caused people to become more closed off.

“I think with everything that we’ve had going on with the cyclone and Covid-19, people have become very insular, so this is a great opportunity to get in a room of people, have a laugh and have a giggle.

“If you leave one of my workshops and you’ve not laughed, I’m doing something wrong.”

Bowyer said if you’re a fan of shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Thank God You’re Here you’ll be in for a treat.

“It’s all about having fun and joining in. It doesn’t matter if you’re a complete beginner and have never done it before. It’s a totally no-pressure environment with lots of games and fun.”

It’s not only the best local comedy talent that will grace the Toitoi stage. Some of the best acts from around the country will also be taking part in the festival.

Award-winning comedian Justine Smith will bring her Actually I’m a Cat Person comedy tour to the stage for a night of finely tuned comedy excellence.

After standout performances in Auckland and Wellington, she said she was looking forward to bringing it to Hawke’s Bay audiences.

“I can’t wait to do it again; it’s really fun,” she said.

“It’s basically just stand-up, but there’s also a story about me being adopted and what makes me who I am and what makes me a cat person.”

The Gala, hosted by Justine Smith, showcases the best of the festival.

Smith originally hails from Christchurch, and recalled her first-hand experiences of providing comedic relief after times of trauma.

“I’m from Christchurch and remember going down to the buskers festival just after the quakes, and we were in tents at Hagley Park.

“People just came out in droves because they wanted to feel normal, they wanted to feel connected and comedy does that.”

Smith said comedians often found that performing after tough times was also when their job was most rewarding.

“It’s quite good because sometimes I feel like my job is so stupid and insignificant, but I’ve realised that actually it’s important for people’s mental health, even for one night, to sit in a chair and have a wine and forget about everything.”

The star-studded programme for Laugh Your A** Off also features a gala showcase hosted by Smith, which will feature comedy, music, burlesque, aerials, circus, magic, mind-reading and a whole lot more.

Well-known internet sensation Chris Parker (7 Days, Taskmaster NZ, Have You Been Paying Attention) and What We Do In The Shadows star Cori Gonzales-Macuer will also share their comedy chops with Hawke’s Bay for the special event.

Laugh Your A** Off runs from July 27-29 at numerous locations around Toitoi:

Thursday, July 27

7pm – Laugh You’re A** Off – The Gala, Toitoi Opera House (R16+), 80min, $30 (+ fees)

Friday, July 28

7pm – Stand-up Allstars, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60min, $30 (+ fees)

7.30pm – Stories About My Body, Opera House (R16+), 60min, $30 (+ fees)

8.45pm – Late Night Cabaret, Functions on Hastings (R18), 120min, $30 (+ fees)

Saturday, July 29

10am – Beginner’s Improv Workshop, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60min, $10 (+ fees)

2pm – Beginner’s Improv Workshop, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60min, $10 (+ fees)

5pm – Fresh Faces, Functions on Hastings (R18), 60min, $10 (cash door sales only)

5.30pm – Battle Chorus, Opera House (R16+), 60min, $30 (+ fees)

7pm – Justine Smith – Actually I’m a Cat Person, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60min, $30 (+ fees)

7.30pm – Stories About My Body, Opera House (R16+), 60min, $30 (+ fees)

8.45pm – Late Night Cabaret, Functions on Hastings (R18), 120min, $30 (+ fees)

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.