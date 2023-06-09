Comedy festival Laugh Your A** Off returns to Toitoi for its second year

A host of New Zealand’s top comedians are headed to Hastings this July for Toitoi’s annual Laugh Your A** Off festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

A host of New Zealand’s top comedians are headed to Hastings this July for Toitoi’s annual Laugh Your A** Off festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s been a rough start to the year in Te Matau a Māui (Hawke’s Bay). A rough few years, actually, come to think of it. We’re all in need of a hearty belly laugh, which is why Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre is bringing a whole weekend of LOLs to the region.

As the name suggests, the comedy will be so brilliant and wholehearted, that you might just Laugh Your A** Off.

Laugh Your A** Off is set to be the cheekiest comedy festival the region has seen since last year’s Laugh Your Mask Off, and will take place over three days, from July 27 to 29.

The Laugh Your A** Off gala, hosted by Justine Smith, showcases the best of the festival.

Toitoi will get a glow-up for the festivities, with Functions on Hastings set to transform into a ritzy cabaret club and the Opera House stage will morph into a plush comedy studio.

Tickets to all eight shows in the festival are $30 and under.

Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere Ratonga Whakaari presenter services manager Glen Pickering said he’s really excited to bring the comedy festival back to Hastings this winter.

“We developed the festival last year because, after two years of challenging times, we knew there was a need for fun, accessible and affordable entertainment.

“After February, Hawke’s Bay really deserves a good laugh to lighten our hearts along with a touch of amazement to spark our spirits,” Pickering said.

The comedy festival will showcase some of the best comedians, circus, burlesque and cabaret performers in Aotearoa New Zealand to the Hawke’s Bay community.

Those who head along are set to have their minds blown and guaranteed to have a weekend full of belly laughs and dazzling performances.

Pickering said, “There are also opportunities for locals to participate, through workshops, and Hawke’s Bay performers will also have their chance to shine, as well as getting to meet and work with the best in business.”

Chris Parker (7 Days, Taskmaster NZ, Have You Been Paying Attention) is part of the comedy line-up.

Kicking off on July 27, the popular Laugh Your A** Off gala showcases the best of the festival and will be hosted by Justine Smith (Best Foods Comedy Gala, The Project, 7 Days, Taskmaster NZ). The gala will feature comedy, music, burlesque, aerials, circus, magic, mind-reading and a whole lot more.

The rest of the comedy festival will be jampacked with laughs and all sorts of fun as top-tier Kiwi comedians line up to take the stage as well as dancers, singers and other performers.

Closing out Toitoi’s comedy festival is award-winning and always hilarious Justine Smith, performing her new solo show, Actually, I’m a Cat Person, which organisers are calling their pièce de resistance.

If you are looking for a good time and want to learn more about the upcoming comedy festival check out www.toitoivenues.co.nz for more information, or head to the Toitoi Box Office to secure your seats now.

Your Laugh Schedule

Thursday, July 27

7pm - Laugh You’re A** Off – The Gala, Toitoi Opera House (R16+), 80mins, $30 (+ fees)

Friday, July 28

7pm - Stand-up Allstars, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60mins, $30 (+ fees)

7.30pm - Stories About My Body, Opera House (R16+), 60mins, $30 (+ fees)

8.45pm - Late Night Cabaret, Functions on Hastings (R18), 120mins, $30 (+ fees)

Saturday, July 29

10am - Beginner’s Improv Workshop, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60mins, $10 (+ fees)

2pm - Beginner’s Improv Workshop, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60mins, $10 (+ fees)

5pm - Fresh Faces, Functions on Hastings (R18), 60mins, $10 (cash door sales only)

5.30pm - Battle Chorus, Opera House (R16+), 60mins, $30 (+ fees)

7pm - Justine Smith – Actually I’m a Cat Person, Functions on Hastings (R16+), 60mins, $30 (+ fees)

7.30pm - Stories About My Body, Opera House (R16+), 60mins, $30 (+ fees)

8.45pm - Late Night Cabaret, Functions on Hastings (R18), 120mins, $30 (+ fees)















