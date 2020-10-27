Investiture of Queen's Birthday honour an overwhelming occasion

Donald Speedy, Suresh Patel, Jack Parag and Derek Boyden enjoy high tea at Government House following the investiture ceremony. Photo / Supplied

Incredibly moving was how Dannevirke's Suresh Patel described his investiture at Government House when he received his Queen's Service Medal from Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy last week.

Patel gained his award in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June in recognition of his service to the community and to sport.

He was one of 11 people to receive their honours at the investiture ceremony, which was one of nine held over six days.

Patel was accompanied by his wife Nayna, daughter Monika, sister Betty Parag and brother-in-law Jack Parag, their daughter Jaishree Naran and good friends Donald Speedy and Derek Boyden.

Guests and hosts, from left, Derek Boyden, Donald Speedy, Jaishree Naran, Sir David Gascoigne, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, Suresh Patel, Nayna Patel, Monika Patel, Betty Parag and Jack Parag.

"The ceremonies had changed completely this year and we were all allowed seven guests each rather than just two or three as in previous years.

"This was because there were more ceremonies but with fewer people at each."

He said if there was a downside to the day it was that his son Sanjay was unable to attend because he was stranded in Melbourne where he lives and works.

Patel said the day of the ceremony was full on, from the moment the group arrived at Government House.

"The staff were amazingly helpful. They couldn't do enough to make us feel at home," Patel said.

"They wanted us to be as relaxed as possible throughout the investiture."

He said he became increasingly nervous as the ceremony approached.

"I didn't know what to expect as I hadn't done any background work as to what happened."

On arrival the honours recipients and their guests were taken into a formal lounge and the order of the day was outlined.

After the briefing everyone was led in to another room as the national anthem was played.

Patel said each of the recipients and their guests sat at their own table.

Dame Patsy then welcomed everyone and the investiture began.

"Luckily I was the last one to receive my award so I was able to see what happened, even though we did have a mock rehearsal beforehand."

When the official part of the ceremony was over, high tea and champagne were served and this gave the guests an opportunity to mingle.

"It was really interesting to hear what everyone had achieved and to be able to talk with them after the investiture. It was a great opportunity."

Official photographs were taken, then each group was introduced individually to the governor-general.

"We had a lovely conversation with Dame Patsy. I was able to give her a brief history of our family business. She is such a lovely person and she made things very easy for everyone.

"Before we went to the investiture people said to me to make sure I enjoyed the day and it certainly was overwhelming."