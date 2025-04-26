Investigation after fire rips through house in Wairoa, damages neighbouring home

The house had been vacant for several years. File photo / NZME

An investigation is under way after a house fire grew so big it damaged the living room of a neighbouring home in Wairoa.

Emergency services were called to the “totally involved” fire on Apatu Street about 7pm on Friday.

The house had been vacant for several years, Detective Inspector Marty James, District Manager Criminal Investigations.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said homes in the area, including the neighbours, evacuated as the fire spread.

Four fire trucks and a tanker were called to the scene - from Wairoa, Nuhaka and Manutuke - and a command unit from Gisborne also attended.