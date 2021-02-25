Intercity reduces bus services between Napier and Gisborne

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said reduced Intercity bus services to Wairoa were a case of "use it or lose it". Photo / File

Intercity has announced plans to reduce daily bus services connecting Wairoa to Napier and Gisborne.

From March 8, Services between Wairoa and Napier, and Wairoa and Gisborne will now only operate four days a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said it was unfortunately a case of "use it or lose it".

"I think it's based on usage. It's an expensive service to run."

It would make travelling to the larger centres "a bit more of an inconvenience" for those without transport of their own, he said.

"It's just that isolation that makes it difficult if you don't have a car."

Little said local staff would continue to monitor the situation.

"We've got to look at why people aren't filling the seats."

Intercity has been approached for comment.