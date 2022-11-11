Steve Smith was inducted into the Hawke's Bay Winegrowers Hall of Fame on Thursday. Photo / File

Chardonnay took centre stage at the Hawke's Bay wine awards this year.

Trinity Hill's 125 Gimblett Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2021 was champion wine of the show, while Church Road's Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020 won both the commercial and export wine categories.

A team of 15 judges, chaired by Matt Kirby, tasted 345 wines for the 22nd staging of the Hawke's Bay awards.

One of the highlights of Thursday night's event was the induction of Steve Smith into the Hawke's Bay Winegrowers Hall of Fame.

Master of Wine Smith, twice named on the list of the 50 most influential wine people in the world and co-founder of Craggy Range and Smith & Sheth, was commended for his leadership and championing of the local industry. Smith is noted for being the world's first viticulturist to achieve the Master of Wine qualification.

Smith & Sheth went on to win the award for Best Cellar Door.

"[Being] tucked away behind Porter's in Havelock North means we're one of the few cellar doors in the region without a vineyard vista, but that is part of the magic," Smith said.

In terms of the wines on show, Kirby was effusive in his praise.

"The judges were blown away with the consistent quality across all entrants. The results reflect the rich tapestry we have in Hawke's Bay, with winners being found from the smallest to the very largest producers,'' Kirby said.

Chardonnay was the largest category of wine judged this year, while rosé accumulated a record number of gold medals.

The provenance class, won by the Craggy Range Le Sol, Gimblett Gravels 2020, 2013 and 2009 vintages, was a particular highlight for the awards' sole international judge, Gary Walsh.