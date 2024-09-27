The Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings was pumping with energy on Tuesday. Photo / Jordan Peters

While the now-demolished grandstand would have made for a good windbreak, the wispy weather didn’t stop a slew of committed schoolkids from giving it their all at the Hawke’s Bay Primary and Intermediate Cross Country Champs held at the Tomoana Showgrounds this week.

Schoolkids from across Hawke's Bay and Gisborne took on the wind this week for an inter-school cross-country championship. Photo / Jordan Peters

Those from as far as Ormond or Rere in Tairāwhiti, as well as runners from Nuhaka, Wairoa, Mahia and Tutira all the way down to Takapau and Flemington, turned up for the annual event on Tuesday.

Roger Morrison, of Athletics Hawke’s Bay Gisborne, said the organisers were happy with how the day panned out. He said a small group of volunteers put in a “terrific shift” and thanked teachers, support staff and parents who got the runners to the event.