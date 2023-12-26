In pictures: Seeking shade and shops in Hawke’s Bay on Boxing Day

Crowds at the Cape Estate Festival were seeking the solace of shade. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was a blistering Boxing Day for Hawke’s Bay, as temperatures in Napier and Hastings soared, and the sun beat down on the thousands who made their way to brave the sales on Emmerson St. Many were seeking the solace of sweet air conditioning inside the packed shops.

Shoppers packed Emmerson St in Napier, sometimes ducking into a store to escape the heat. Photo / Paul Taylor

Further down the coast at Te Awanga’s Cape Estate, revellers lounged under shaded trees and canopies while enjoying the dulcet tones of talented local and international artists at the Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was out and about braving the heat and capturing the action.