A crowd of people enjoying the music and atmosphere at last year's Boxing Day Festival.

A crowd of people enjoying the music and atmosphere at last year's Boxing Day Festival.

The Boxing Day Festival is back for its seventh event at Cape Estate in 2022.

The festival delivers the best in Hawke’s Bay hospitality and entertainment, drawing together family and friends in an open-air garden stage setting to bring you a memorable summer occasion.

The lineup includes Chiccoreli & Tali, Strangely Arousing, Lady Larisa Band, K2K, Techno Tradie, Aunty El, Tahini Bikini, Wet Denim, Logee, Cleo, Solem Fero, Tomkat, High Kings, Hot Mince, The Cellars, Georgie Cole and Emma Webb.

Cape Estate is located on the elevated terrace of Te Awanga Downs overlooking vineyards, glistening sea and the spectacular Hawke’s Bay coastline landmark of Cape Kidnappers.

With its beautiful secret garden and tennis court, the venue is set to be transformed into a boutique festival on Monday, December 26.

Expect live music, tennis, kubb, assorted games and a hand-picked selection of local food, wine, beer and cider. The musical lineup is tastefully curated, featuring talent from around New Zealand as well as Hawke’s Bay locals performing across two stages.

The festival is family-friendly, with free entry for children aged 12 and under and an enhanced kids’ zone featuring a bouncy castle, games and face painting. Youths aged 13-17 are also welcome. All must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Transport options include free parking available at Cape Estate on the day, as well as return bus tickets to the venue, departing from Taradale, Napier and Clive, or Hastings, Havelock North and Haumoana.

With limited capacity, the festival sells out every year. Grab your tickets quick!