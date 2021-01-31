In pictures: Napier walks to defeat motor neurone disease

Sunday was a nice cool day for those on the Walk2 D'Feet MND fundraiser to show their support for those who live with Motor Neurone Disease.
A few hundred people were expected to join this year's walk around Ahuriri Estuary, and organiser Sue Stewart said it all went off really well and everyone enjoyed it.
"It's basically a day for people with MND to get together and have an opportunity to speak with other people that have dealt with it or have it, and know that they're not the only people in the world with it," she said.
Stewart said there were a few people without a connection to someone living with MND as well, showing growing awareness of the disease.
The Napier Sailing Club provided their venue for the event free of charge.