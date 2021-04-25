In pictures: Emerging sport pickleball tournament held in Hawke's Bay

Kim Alves, left, who placed second in the Women's Open B and as the second woman in the Mixed B categories, and Miranda Patrick playing in the tournament. Photo / Paul Taylor

Over the weekend 84 people competed at Pettigrew Green Arena in pickleball – an American sport which is emerging in New Zealand and growing in popularity.

Pickleball is a racquet sport – a mixture of table tennis, badminton and tennis played either in singles or doubles with a plastic wiffle ball and paddles over a net.

Pickleball Hawke's Bay committee member Angela Brady said the sport originated in the USA in the 1960s and has been in New Zealand for about five or six years now.

Jill and Steve Norman started the Hawke's Bay club after a trip to the USA about four years ago.

Brady said they are really keen to get the sport growing in New Zealand as it is relatively easy to pick up and can be more accessible than tennis.

She has found it is a great form of exercise and a great community activity where friendships form.

Over the weekend 84 people aged 13 to in their 70s from around the country competed at PGA in men's and women's opens, men's and women's super, mixed opens and super and men's and women's singles games.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured the action.

Grace Gibbs playing in the Pickleball tournament at Pettigrew Green Arena on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lizzie Brady placed as 1st woman in the Mixed Open B category of the tournament. Photo / Paul Taylor