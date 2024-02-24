It was a weekend full of family fun and fascinating experiences in Hawke’s Bay. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang was there to capture the action.
Feet definitely didn’t fail the swathes of dancers and athletes along the Napier waterfront this weekend as a crowd of around 100 danced the day away.
The popular Bay Bloco event at the Sound Shell saw groups from all over the North Island celebrate the 10th birthday of Hawke’s Bay’s Bay Batucada band with a vibrant afternoon of dancing and music.
On the other side of the region in Hastings, lines to sit in Hawke’s Bay’s rescue helicopter snaked around the Rescue Helicopter Centre on Orchard Rd.
A gold coin donation allowed people to sit in the impressive chopper and hear first-hand from emergency personnel how rescues are conducted.
Face painting, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, ice creams and good weather made for a roaring good time.