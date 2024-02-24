Isla Reay, 5, of Hastings in the hot seat at the rescue helicopter open day. Photo / Connull Lang

Isla Reay, 5, of Hastings in the hot seat at the rescue helicopter open day. Photo / Connull Lang

It was a weekend full of family fun and fascinating experiences in Hawke’s Bay. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang was there to capture the action.

Feet definitely didn’t fail the swathes of dancers and athletes along the Napier waterfront this weekend as a crowd of around 100 danced the day away.

The popular Bay Bloco event at the Sound Shell saw groups from all over the North Island celebrate the 10th birthday of Hawke’s Bay’s Bay Batucada band with a vibrant afternoon of dancing and music.

The Sound Shell was alive with music and samba over the weekend to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Bay Batucada. Photo / Connull Lang

Groups from all over the North Island came to celebrate the joy of samba music. Photo / Connull Lang

On the other side of the region in Hastings, lines to sit in Hawke’s Bay’s rescue helicopter snaked around the Rescue Helicopter Centre on Orchard Rd.

A gold coin donation allowed people to sit in the impressive chopper and hear first-hand from emergency personnel how rescues are conducted.

Face painting, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, ice creams and good weather made for a roaring good time.