In pictures: A big weekend of sport in Hawke’s Bay

People of all ages braved the rain and cold mornings to attend and compete in a wide range of sports matches in Hawke’s Bay this weekend.
The highly anticipated Napier Boys’ v Hastings Boys’ 1st XV rugby match was full of tension; the Napier boys claimed victory with a 24-18 scoreline at full time.
Club rugby also got crowds flocking to muddied fields across the bay. Napier Tech Old Boys and Taradale won in a second-successive weekend of close games in Hawke’s Bay Premier rugby.
Not so lucky were the Hawke’s Bay Hawks’ basketball team. They lost their fifth home game this season to the Franklin Bulls, with the final score reading 100-99 after a tense period of overtime.
There were plenty of people attending school netball on Saturday, with Napier Girls HS Senior B2 going up against Napier Girls HS 11A1.