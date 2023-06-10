A humdinger on the way as Tech and Taradale ready for rugby showdown

Havelock North lock Baden Papuni knocks on over the line early in the match against Tamatea, but the home side in Havelock still managed seven tries to win a Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy match 48-17. Photo / Ian Cooper

Whatever a humdinger is, it is what’s now in store for next week’s Ray White Maddison Trophy after Napier Tech Old Boys and Taradale won in a second-successive weekend of close games in Hawke’s Bay Premier rugby today.

First-round Nash Cup winners Napier Tech Old Boys kept their unbeaten record for the season intact by scraping through for the second time in seven days with a 36-34 win over Hastings Rugby and Sports, after being behind almost all the way at Ellwood Park, Hastings.

And Maddison Trophy holders Taradale led almost all of the way in a high-scoring match at Tareha Park to beat Napier Old Boys Marist 44-37.

In the other match, Central, which drew with Tech when the championship round opened the previous Saturday, had to ward off a second-half challenge against MAC in Waipukurau, scoring all their points in the first half to lead 19-0 at the break but conceding two converted second-half tries in a 19-14 win over MAC.

In Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy matches, Napier Pirate, coming off a two-point win over Tamatea in the first week after the end of their hopes of a Maddison Trophy place, had a 29-26 home win over Clive, and Havelock North, coming off a bye, had a 48-17 win over Tamatea.

A feature was the return of some Super Rugby players, with Danny Toala (Hastings Rugby and Sports) and Lincoln McClutchie (Tamatea) back from Moana Pasifika with their exit last week.

Toala kicked two penalty goals and all four conversions as Hastings all-but ran Tech out of their game.

Meanwhile Wairoa Athletic beat Nuhaka 20-15 in a Wairoa district derby in the Poverty Bay Senior 1 competition, in which third Wairoa side Tapuae had a win by default.

Tapuae lead the competition and Athletic have had had one loss.

Results:

Ray White Premier (Maddison Trophy):

Napier Tech Old Boys 36 (Falealii Popoalii, Pevelise Faumuina, Damien Scott, Xavier Mccorkindale tries; penalty try; Sheridan Rangihuna penalty, 3 conversions) Hastings Rugby and Sports 34 (Ausage Fomai, Neria Fomai, John Palu, Jayden Rihia tries; Danny Toala 2 penalties, 4 conversions).

Central 19 (Siosiua Kaifa 2, Sam Cavanagh tries; Jordan Soli 2 conversions) MAC 14 (John Ika, Lexus Greening tries; Joshua Coward 2 conversions).

Taradale 44 (Majella Tufuga 2, Nathan Ramsay, Flynn Allen, William Fonohema, Josh Eden-Whaitiri, Kusitino Savea tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera penalty, 3 conversions) Napier Old Boys Marist 37 (Josh Gimblett 2, Lee Moleli, Ioane Lauano, Boris van Bruchem tries; Bain Champion 2 penalties, 3 conversions).

Next Saturday’s draw (home teams first): Napier OBM v Central, MAC v Hastings R&S, Napier Tech OB v Taradale.

Division 1 (Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy)

Napier Pirate 29 (Patrick Nichol, Ryo Kikkawa, Al Momoisea, Jarryd Broughton, Hugh Taylor tries; Lincoln-Blake Bowman, Tipene Maxwell conversions) Clive 26

Havelock North 48 (Jesse Paewai 2, Reuben Allen, Kaihau Pasikala, Kees Brady, Tony Lamborn, Alex Philip tries; Tawhiri Gifford-Kara penalty, 4 conversions; Alex Philip conversion) Tamatea 17 (Saeseru Ratulailai, Te Paeru Makea-Karaitiana, Sawelio Macenalagi; Lincoln McClutchie conversion).

Aotea a bye

Next Saturday’s draw (home teams first): Clive v Havelock North, Aotea v Napier Pirate, Tamatea a bye.

Division 2 (Tom Mulligan Cup): Hastings R&S 29 Bridge Pa 27, Napier OBM 29 Porangahau 23, Napier Pirate 36 Waipawa Country United 12, Otane 19 Napier TOB 14.

Division 2A: Taradale 27 Eskview 15, Central 13 Takapau 8.

Division 3 (Ron Parker Memorial Trophy): Maraenui 38 Napier Pirate 12, Clive 38 Taradale 21.

Division 3A: Napier OBM 26 Flaxmere 19, Tamatea 34 Havelock North 17.

Colts (Pat Ryan Memorial Trophy): Clive 65 Napier OBM 10, Hastings R&S 19 Havelock North 18, Taradale 24 Napier Pirate 22, Onga Tiko beat Napier TOB by default.