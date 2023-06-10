Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

A humdinger on the way as Tech and Taradale ready for rugby showdown

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Havelock North lock Baden Papuni knocks on over the line early in the match against Tamatea, but the home side in Havelock still managed seven tries to win a Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy match 48-17. Photo / Ian Cooper

Havelock North lock Baden Papuni knocks on over the line early in the match against Tamatea, but the home side in Havelock still managed seven tries to win a Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy match 48-17. Photo / Ian Cooper

Whatever a humdinger is, it is what’s now in store for next week’s Ray White Maddison Trophy after Napier Tech Old Boys and Taradale won in a second-successive weekend of close games in Hawke’s Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today