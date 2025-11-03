Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ideas for what to do with Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings are being sought – and Pandaland will be one submission

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Retired businessman Max Patmoy says he will be re-presenting his vision and request for the use of a portion of the Tōmoana Showgrounds to new Hastings Mayor Wendy Schollum.

The chance to shape the future of the Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings has arrived – and a man who wants part of it to be a park for giant pandas says he’ll be taking the opportunity to revive his vision.

Hastings District Council, which purchased the Tōmoana Showgrounds from the

