It would be a one-of-a-kind facility in New Zealand and Patmoy’s preferred location was Hastings, which has a sister city, Guilin, in China.

He said at the time “there are a lot of barriers, but none that are impenetrable”.

Patmoy said he met last year with the then Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Hastings District Council CEO Nigel Bickle to present his vision and request the use of a portion of the Tōmoana Showgrounds for $1 a year.

“I was shown the door,” Patmoy said.

“I’ve had more feasibility studies done since then, so I’m going to have another go at presenting my plan to a different mayor.”

He said he had also presented it to Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith and had a meeting with the new Napier City Council Mayor Richard McGrath later this month.

The Napier council is seeking expressions of interest for the future ownership, operation, or redevelopment of the National Aquarium of New Zealand, which Patmoy believes could also be another strong spot for Pandaland.

The future of the aquarium is being weighed up due to the cost to ratepayers and aging facilities.

Hastings Mayor Wendy Schollum said the plan for the showgrounds wasn’t about spending big.

“It’s about thinking smart and exploring ways the showrounds can serve our people’s aspirations while helping to pay its own way through events, recreation and activities which will keep it vibrant and loved for generations to come.

“Ideas that would change the showgrounds’ character, such as housing or large-scale commercial development, aren’t on the table.

“We’re asking our community to help shape what the future looks like, but there are some clear boundaries.

“The showgrounds will stay in public ownership, continue to host iconic events and activities like the Farmers’ Market and remain a place people can freely enjoy.”

When the A&P Society held its first show at the site in 1925, it was called the Tōmoana Showground.

The name slipped from common usage and was eventually referred to as the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds.

In 2017, the official name was reinstated and welcomed by the Tōmoana whānau, whose ancestor Henare Tōmoana once owned 20,000 acres of the Heretaunga land.

Tamatea Pōkai Whenua said the showgrounds was a landscape rich in memory, connection and enduring community spirit.

Chair Pōhatu Paku acknowledged the Tōmoana whānau.

“They, alongside other prominent whānau, have long been leaders, hosts and unwavering supporters of this community,” Paku said.

“We recognise the importance of honouring the past while embracing the opportunities that lie ahead.

“The showgrounds stand as a reminder of what can be achieved when whānau, hapū and community come together in unity and purpose – a legacy that Tamatea Pōkai Whenua is very proud of.”

The plan is being prepared on behalf of Hastings District Council and the Tōmoana Showgrounds Charitable Trust, which was established to manage the showgrounds following its purchase.

It will guide how the 40ha site is used, balancing heritage, culture, events, recreation and sustainability.

Former Hastings Mayor and trust chairwoman Hazlehurst said consultation with the community and stakeholders, including mana whenua, leaseholders, and event co-ordinators, would ensure the plan reflected the way people use and value the showgrounds.

“The showgrounds has long been a place where our rural and urban lives come together, from the A&P Show and Horse of the Year, to the farmers’ market, concerts and events. We want residents to tell us what they love about the space, what could be improved, and what they’d like to see in the future,” she said.

It will also help determine the types of reserve status applied to ensure it remains a publicly owned green space for generations to come.

Schollum said for her, the annual A&P Show was the closest thing Hastings had to Disneyland.

“The showgrounds had the rides, the animals and that sense of wonder,” she said.

“I still remember the thrill of the spinning top rides, learning about our agricultural sector and the joy of holding baby chicks for the first time.”

The decision to buy the land received strong public support, with more than 90% of submitters backing the move to secure it for the community.

Residents can provide their feedback online on the Hastings District Council website or fill in a written submission at one of the Hastings libraries, or at the council’s customer service centre in Lyndon Rd, by midnight on November 16.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.