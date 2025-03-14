Other Australian-introduced spiders spreading across the country included bird-dropping spiders, two-spined spiders, white-tailed spiders and white porch spiders, Vink said.
Insects - also Australian-introduced - on the move south at present are the harlequin ladybird, giant willow aphid, magpie moth, and passion vine hopper.
Vink said for some species it was the reverse and the wool carder bee (Anthidium manicatum), which was first found in Napier and Nelson in 2006, had spread to Auckland by 2008 and was now throughout New Zealand.
He said some species could also carry diseases that could spread to humans, animals, and plants. He said the shift in habitat location and establishment in different areas across the country was self-driven, but aided by humans.
“Some move themselves, such as flying insects, and others hitch a ride with human transport.”
Vink said about six new insect species establish themselves in New Zealand every year and one new spider species every two years.
“Most arrive and establish in Auckland because it’s such a busy port city.”
One exception was the little humped spider (Philoponella congregabilis), which was first found in Christchurch in 2014 and is slowly spreading around mid-Canterbury.