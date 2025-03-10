A breed of Huntsman spider appears to be establishing itself in Napier, an arachnid expert says
Associate Professor of Entomology at Lincoln University Cor Vink said he had been told of two sightings of the Huntsman spider - nine months apart - in the Pandora suburb of Napier.
Huntsman spiders, native and infamous in Australia, are also found in parts of New Zealand, most commonly in Auckland.
The first sighting of one, known as the brown Avondale spider (Delana cancerides) after the Auckland suburb, was recorded in 1924. Experts have suggested it likely arrived from Australia on imported wood used for railway sleepers.
The other species seen in parts of New Zealand is named the Christchurch Huntsman (Isopedella victorialis), acknowledging its South Island connection, with its first recorded sightings in Hillmorton and Hoon Hay in December 2005 and January 2006.
They live under loose bark on trees, in crevices on rock walls and in logs, under rocks and slabs of bark on the ground, though they can be found wandering in homes, where they hide under things like corrugated iron or behind pictures and bookcases.
They sit motionless then rush after and eat prey by sucking out juices and discarding the hard outer pieces. Their favourite foods include moths, flies, cockroaches, and earwigs.
Hawke’s Bay Today understands the latest sighting of a Huntsman was photographed in a backyard of a property and reported to the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) on Thursday, March 6.
Vink, who has seen the photograph, said it wasn’t possible to confirm which exact species of Huntsman it was, as it would require examination under a microscope.
He said a prior sighting in Pandora in July 2024 suggested the spiders may have established themselves in the suburb.
Vink said the changing climate may have played a role in the sighting.