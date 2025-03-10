Advertisement
Two Huntsman spider sightings in Napier nine months apart suggests arachnid is establishing itself, expert says

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

A breed of Huntsman spider appears to be establishing itself in Napier, an arachnid expert says

Associate Professor of Entomology at Lincoln University Cor Vink said he had been told of two sightings of the Huntsman spider - nine months apart - in the Pandora suburb of Napier.

Huntsman spiders, native and infamous in Australia, are also found in parts of New Zealand, most commonly in Auckland.

The first sighting of one, known as the brown Avondale spider (Delana cancerides) after the Auckland suburb, was recorded in 1924. Experts have suggested it likely arrived from Australia on imported wood used for railway sleepers.

The other species seen in parts of New Zealand is named the Christchurch Huntsman (Isopedella victorialis), acknowledging its South Island connection, with its first recorded sightings in Hillmorton and Hoon Hay in December 2005 and January 2006.

Mature Avondale Huntsman spiders with legs outstretched can measure up to 200mm, while the Christchurch Huntsman can also exceed 150mm.

Huntsman do not pose a direct risk to humans, though they are known for their jumping. Vink said huntsman spiders were harmless and unlikely to bite.

Even if they did, their bite was considered a minor inconvenience.

They live under loose bark on trees, in crevices on rock walls and in logs, under rocks and slabs of bark on the ground, though they can be found wandering in homes, where they hide under things like corrugated iron or behind pictures and bookcases.

This Huntsman spider was spotted in the Pandora area in Napier.
They sit motionless then rush after and eat prey by sucking out juices and discarding the hard outer pieces. Their favourite foods include moths, flies, cockroaches, and earwigs.

Hawke’s Bay Today understands the latest sighting of a Huntsman was photographed in a backyard of a property and reported to the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) on Thursday, March 6.

Vink, who has seen the photograph, said it wasn’t possible to confirm which exact species of Huntsman it was, as it would require examination under a microscope.

He said a prior sighting in Pandora in July 2024 suggested the spiders may have established themselves in the suburb.

Vink said the changing climate may have played a role in the sighting.

“Introduced Australian spiders and other insects have been moving further south as the New Zealand climate warms up.”

An MPI spokesperson said their entomologists believed the spider to be Isopeda villosa, a grey Huntsman.

“This species is native to Australia but is established in New Zealand, and is not a biosecurity risk.”

The MPI spokesperson said only one was reported and the majority of Huntsman spiders were solitary.

“They live on their own and only come together briefly to breed.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.


