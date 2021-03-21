Howell Plumbing Limited keeps training up new staff

The Howell Plumbing Team by the trailer unit which can carry 25,000 litre plastic tanks.

Advertorial

Howell Plumbing Limited is run by Brent and Louise Howell. Here is a quick introduction to their team. Justin Howell is a key man for all their plumbing and drainlaying needs. Benjamin Telford is one of their qualified tradesmen who work along with Brent and Justin. Daniel Bell is now entering his third year in his apprenticeship course, and Johnathan Neho has also taken advantage of the Government scheme to get young ones into trades and is doing an apprenticeship.

Within the plumbing industry there are many opportunities for young ones. Howell Plumbing Limited encourages all young ones to consider a trade, as it can lead to all sorts of opportunities. All these boys are from local families and all except Daniel Bell went to the local Dannevirke High School.

With over 30 years' experience in the trade, Brent is happy to advise people on the best methods to refit bathrooms, kitchens and laundries, then design and install to the client's wishes.

They do residential and commercial plumbing along with installation of solid fuel fires, solar hot water heating, water pump and water filtration systems, roofing and drainlaying. All plumbing and drainage is done for the health and safety of the community.

Howell Plumbing cleans septic tanks, sumps, grease and stone traps, cowshed pump stations. Brent says it is important to clean septic tank systems before they block as blockages can cause bigger problems, especially towards the overflow fields. Ideally, tanks should be pumped out every three years for a family and five years for a couple.

Added to their drain work they have a Drain Jetter water blaster for unblocking pipes from stormwater pipes and sewer lines, as well as cowshed wash-down drains and more. Blockages by stones, fat, sand or tree roots are usually the problem and having this machine clears the problem to get the systems working, then do repairs if required. They also now have a camera and locator which helps in seeing what the problem is in the drains and where the pipeline is in the ground.

Brent's truck is able to clean several tanks in one visit but is still small enough to get access to tanks without damage to concrete drives and helps with tight entrance access.

Another new piece of equipment they have is a trailer unit to get 25,000-litre plastic water tanks moved to hard-to-access sites or just to relocate to another farm or property. This can be hired or they can do this for you. They also have a crane truck that can lift plastic tanks into position.

They and the organisation that controls the industry – the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board – advise customers when they hire tradesmen to do any plumbing or drainlaying work, that these tradesmen must hold a current practising licence in plumbing and drainlaying to lawfully carry out this work.

Insurance companies may not pay out if something goes wrong and work was done by non-registered tradesmen. The board suggests that clients ask for the authorisation card which all registered tradespeople have on them.

Brent can be contacted at 06 374 7485 or 027 4973 564 or at howell.plum@xtra.co.nz