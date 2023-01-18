Bush Classic winner Francie Duffy received her trophy from Post Office Hotel manager Jeff Kay.

The Pahīatua golf course was the host for the final round of this year’s Bush Classic 36-hole tournament on the weekend, when a full field of 128 players representing 36 clubs from the lower North Island, King Country and Bay of Plenty came to the Bush, for what was for many an annual sojourn.

The Bush Classic is a popular tournament held at this time each year, alternating over the weekend between Pahīatua and Eketāhuna golf clubs, with 18 holes each day.

This year the tournament, in its 21st year, kicked off in Eketāhuna.

The hot weather, along with two very well-presented courses, helped produce good scoring opportunities.

Two players achieved the personal golfing milestone of a hole in one. Damian Walker (Feilding) aced the 10th “Riverside” hole at Eketahuna on Saturday and Lynne Sutherland (Eketāhuna) took just one shot on Sunday to find the hole on Pahīatua’s ninth, “Bluegums”. Damian is on a three handicap, Lynne a 12.

Eketāhuna’s Francie Duffy, playing under her handicap, put together two near-faultless rounds to win both the ladies’ section - by a full 10 points from second-place getter Larni Tipu (Hawkestone) - and of course, the overall Bush Classic trophy.

BBQ volunteers watching players on the 12th hole at Pahīatua.

Her two-day score of 84 was made up of 39 points (Saturday, Eketāhuna) and 45 points (Sunday, Pahīatua).

Francie won the ladies’ long drive on Saturday and also scored a two on the 14 Dudley Arms hole at Pahīatua.

It was a special day for Francie. She had her son Regan and grandson Lachie, who were also playing in the tournament, on hand to celebrate her win.

Players on the course at Pahīatua (18th and third holes).

Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Fagan from the Manawatū Golf Club, who played off a nine handicap, won the men’s division with 76 points (36, 40), while the men’s best gross score competition was won by scratch golfer Martin White from Hastings with 149 (74, 75).

Manawatū-Whanganui representative, five-handicapper Vonne Walker (Feilding), had the best ladies’ gross score of 164 (84, 80).

Results:

Men

1: Kaleb Fagan 76 points, 2: Gary Stratford (Foxton) 75 on countback, 3: Glenn Cunningham (Hawkestone) 75, 4: Tai Ruaporo (Judgeford) 74 c/b, 5: Joseph Stella (Hawkestone) 74, 6: John Duffy (Eketāhuna) 74, 7: Tony Kerins (Pahīatua) 72 c/b, 8: Colin Wallace (Pahīatua) 72, 9: Mike Fagan (Manawatū) 72, 10: Marcel Carroll (Hawkestone) 72, 11: Robert Braddick (Eketāhuna) 71 c/b, 12: Scott Worsley (Feilding) 71, 13: Warren Pope (Waverley) 71, 14: Paul Wolland (Feilding) 70 c/b, 15: Colin Whibley-Smith (Martinborough) 70, 16: Adam Hughes (Pio Pio-Aria) 70, 17: Joseph Hicks (Titahi) 70, 18: Wayne Bach (Te Marua) 69 c/b, 19: Sean Boland (Judgeford) 69, 20: Bryan Talbot (Royal Wellington) 69, 21: Graeme Stephens (Rangitikei) 67 c/b, 22: Geoff Baker (Feilding) 67

Best Gross - Martin White 149

Ladies

1: Francie Duffy 84 points, 2: Larni Tipu 74, 3: Margaret Chapple (Eketāhuna) 69, 4: Jad Suttor (Dannevirke) 68 on countback, 5: Jo Bird (Masterton) 68, 6: Vivien Jones (Linton Camp) 68, 7: Lisa Cotton (Pahīatua) 67 c/b, 8: Vicki King (Eketāhuna) 67, 9: Pam Lochore (Eketāhuna) 66, 10: Lynne Sutherland 65 c/b

Best Gross - Vonne Walker 164

Daily Prizes (best stableford)

Saturday - Ladies: Francie Duffy 39 points, Men: Matthew Carroll (Hawkestone) 39 points

Sunday - Ladies: Francie Duffy 45 points, Men: Tai Ruaporo 42 points

Accuracies

Closest to the Pin

Saturday - Junior Men: Chris Mitchell (Judgeford); Junior Ladies: Sarah Hohaia (Titahi); Senior Men: Damian Walker; Senior Ladies: not struck; All-In: Damian Walker

Sunday - Junior Men: Malcolm Benseman (Mahunga); Junior Ladies: Waimarie Marks (Hutt Park); Senior Men: Colin Whibley-Smith; Senior Ladies: Lisa Cotton; All-in: Jansen Maxwell (Manor Park)

Long Drives

Saturday - Junior Men: Stefan Thorn (Pahīatua); Junior Ladies: Vicki King, Senior Men: Duncan Webb (Feilding); Senior Ladies: Francie Duffy

Sunday - Junior Men: Jeremy Blatchford (Pahīatua); Junior Ladies: Waimarie Marks; Senior Men: Phil Hooper (Waverley); Senior Ladies: Lisa Cotton and Lynne Sutherland

Twos

Saturday - Mike Fagan, Colin Wallace, Colin Whibley-Smith, Sean Boland (2), Martin White, Peter Bourke (Pahīatua), Shaun Smith (Pahīatua), Phil Hooper, Sarah Hohaia

Hole in One - Damian Walker

Sunday - Francie Duffy, Vivien Jones, Jared Brock (Pahīatua), Harry Quinn (Masterton), Regan Duffy (Eketāhuna), Graham Bond (Hawkestone), Nick Standen (Manor Park), Tony Kerins, Colin Wallace, Wayne Bach, Malcolm Benseman, Francie Duffy, Vivien Jones

Hole in One - Lynne Sutherland

Hunters and Hackers Haggle (Sunday)

1: Wayne Bach 40 points on countback, 2: Eddie Traill (Eketāhuna) 40, 3: Sean Boland

■ LVA Tournament

Pahīatua was the venue for the LVA golfing circuit on Tuesday, January 17, and a field of 59 played in hot conditions with the course again yielding some good scores.

Results:

1: Jarod Brock (Pahīatua) 42 points, 2: Tweet Bird (Castlepoint) 40 points by lot, 3: Gordon Smith (Feilding) 40, 4: Pam Huddleston (Pahīatua) 40, 5: Russell Kane (Rangitikei) 39 points by lot, 6: Wayne Harriman (Eketāhuna) 39, 7: Bruce Stewart (Feilding) 38 points by lot, 8: Roger Ransom (Dannevirke) 38, 9: J Arrandale (Dannevirke) 37 points by lot, 10: Trish Cuttance (Pahīatua) 37, 11: Taylor Hall (Pahīatua) 37, 12: A-Lek White (Rangitikei) 37, 13: Nigel Pearson (Pahīatua) 37

Twos

J Brock (9), R Kane (14), A White (14), N Pearson (14), Graeme Ransom (14).