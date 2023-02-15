Hawke's Bay Hospital's power has been unaffected. Photo / NZME

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay Hospital has advised the cancellation of some health services in Hawke’s Bay for Thursday February 16 and Friday February 17.

These are elective surgeries, endoscopy services, and outpatient appointments in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Three acute theatres (including emergency c-sections and urgent cancer surgery) and radiology are operating at Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings.

Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whānau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding, but asks people not to go to the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care.

If you are going to run out of medication in the next two days, pharmacies can dispense a small emergency supply without a prescription. If possible, this should be from your normal pharmacy. Please don’t go to the Emergency Department for your medication.

Urgent clinics are open at City Medical at the Napier Health Centre (24 hours) and the urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre (until 7pm Thursday)

Power outages have caused communication issues, but below are the general practices we’ve been able to reach and confirm are open. (Note: some general practices are operating in constrained environments, and are offering variable hours and services).

Napier:

Maraenui Medical Centre (10-12pm)

Taradale Medical Centre (9am-midday)

Greendale Medical Centre

Carlyle Medical Centre (limited hours)

Hastings:

Medical and Injury in Hastings is also open

The Doctors Hastings

Totara Hastings

Totara Flaxmere

The Doctors Gascoigne

Hauora Heretaunga

Rural:

Tukituki Medical Centre

The Doctors Waipawa

Patients who need further care will be transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Pharmacies:

Most pharmacies in Hastings are open including:

Hastings Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem Russell Street Pharmacy at The Doctors Hastings

Bay Plaza Pharmacy Hastings

Gilmours Havelock North Pharmacy in Havelock North

Flaxmere Pharmacy

Denton’s Pharmacy in Havelock North

Taiwhenau Pharmacy within Hauora Heretaunga

Care Pharmacy at Totara Health

Countdown Pharmacy open

Whittakers Havelock North

Parkvale Pharmacy

Life Pharmacy Hastings

Unichem Stortford Lodge

Pharmacies in Napier open include:

Napier Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier

Greenmeadows Pharmacy at The Doctors Greenmeadows

Glenn’s Pharmacy

In Central Hawke’s Bay, Unichem Waipukurau and Waipawa Pharmacy are open.

There is a pain clinic open in Hastings for 0 to 8-year-olds. If you have a child in pain, please contact the Hastings Central Dental Clinic which is providing relief of pain clinic between 8am-4.30pm. Please call 06 873 4860.

This information will be updated again at 4pm Thursday 16 February.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group

For help with urgent accommodation and welfare needs, and urgent flooding issues (building and infrastructure) contact welfare@hbemergency.govt.nz or visit your local civil defence centre.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels will be delivered in Hastings with plans to restore this to Napier today. If you need support, please ring the Civil Defence Emergency Management.

Staffing:

Staff who are based in Napier and have the availability to assist at Napier Health Centre are asked to phone the Roster Office via the call centre, or present to Napier Health Centre to be added to a roster.

Napier-based pharmacists are also asked to report to Napier Health Centre if they can assist.

Hastings-based nurses can either ring the Roster Office via the call centre, present to the hospital Operations Centre or email emergency.response@hbdhb.govt.nz to express their availability.

Staff in Central Hawke’s Bay are asked to present to Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre to assist if possible.

Plans are being put in place to ensure accommodation and food will be provided, close to the hospital, for staff who are unable to return home safely.