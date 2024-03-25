Four Auckland Burger King drive-thrus are now fully operated by Artificial Intelligence. Video / Alyse Wright, Corey Fleming

Two horse owners have been given a hard neigh by McDonald’s after entering the restaurant’s Havelock North drive-thru on the backs of their equine friends.

But, just like in the Wild West, it didn’t stop them from posting-up their trusty steeds and getting a bite to eat.

Images on social media over the weekend showed the couple sitting on horseback while attempting to order food at the communication terminal.

A member of the public who witnessed the event told Hawke’s Bay Today that they were returning from a camping trip when they decided to stop at the drive-thru.

“These two were just in front of us. It was great to see them taking their time and being in no hurry, and this is exactly why we live where we do in Hawke’s Bay.”

The witness said that while the couple was refused service at the drive-thru, they found a spot to tie up their horses and grab some food inside the restaurant.

“I did see them with their horses tied up at the front.”

Two people looked to curb their hunger on horseback in Havelock North over the weekend.

McDonald’s NZ spokesperson Simon Kenny said to manage the safety and security of customers and staff, as well as from an operational perspective, restaurants won’t serve customers who try to come through the drive-thru without a car.

This included people walking, using bikes and scooters, and on horseback.

“The drive-thru at McDonald’s restaurants is for customers in motorised and road-legal vehicles,” he said.

“We trust customers can understand this is a common-sense policy, and there is no ‘foal’ play in its application.”

It’s not the first time that people wanting a feed have tried to get through a drive-thru without a car in New Zealand.

Two customers used a drive-thru as a ride-thru in 2021 in Westgate, Auckland, when they picked up their KFC meal while on horseback.

That same year, one teen from Whangaparāoa was also labelled a “Great New Zealander” after driving his ride-on lawnmower through the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Fifteen-year-old Blake Kosterman decided that instead of doing his chores, he would go rogue and drive to McDonald’s to curb his hunger.

It’s not all fun and games, though. One commenter on the Hawke’s Bay post noted a significant problem with allowing horses in the drive-thru - the riders had no cup-holders for the drinks.