Historic Hawke’s Bay: How the Brookfields Bridge came to be built

Papakura block, an area of 3363 acres (1361ha) between the Pakowhai and Meeanee blocks, was under the control of Chief Kurupō Tareha and leased in 1865 to the Hawke’s Bay Provincial Council for 21 years.

These were then leased by the council as small farming plots to settlers.

However, by 1867 the council purchased the Papakura block for £9500 ($1.291 million in today’s money), the sale conducted in a fashion unfavourable for the Māori sellers, including a delayed financial settlement for three years due to a lack of funds in the council’s coffers.

James Henry Coleman had initially leased Crown section 13 of 103 acres and section 14 of 150 acres in the Papakura block.

The leases from the provincial government contained clauses that meant settlers could purchase their sections after having them valued, and James purchased both in 1868.

Gavin Peacock purchased these sections, which he sold to Messrs Gilbertson and Dixon around 1881, and they also purchased other sections to create a 610-acre farm they called Brookfields.

In 1885, Gilbertson and Dixon engaged surveyor CD Kennedy (Kennedy Rd is named for him) to subdivide Brookfields into 38 sections ranging from 5 to 40 acres.

Of concern in Papakura (and neighbouring Meeanee and Pakowhai) was flooding, and these areas frequently suffered from the Tūtaekurī River overflowing its banks.

The future of Brookfields Bridge in Meeanee is uncertain. But it also has a colourful past. Photo / Warren Buckland

In order to provide for flood control, four river boards were formed in Hawke’s Bay: Taradale (1877), Clive (1891), Meeanee (1894) and Pukahu (1895). There was a fifth – Papakura, which lasted from 1895 to 1898 when it amalgamated with the Clive River Board.

These Boards were largely dysfunctional - they didn’t co-operate as fully as they perhaps should have.

Under chairman William Nelson, the Clive River Board (which controlled an area between the Tūtaekurī and Ngaruroro rivers) created an overflow channel in the late 1890s for the Tūtaekurī river – then flowing into the Ahuriri lagoon. In times of flood, the overflow channel would take water to a mouth at Waitangi.

William Nelson wanted a bridge over the overflow channel – which would form part of Brookfields Rd.

While the river boards had full control of river flood protection work and could rate to provide finance for this – they then had no control over building bridges – that was the domain of the Hawke’s Bay County Council. However, the council agreed in 1900 to build a bridge over the overflow channel. If the Tūtaekurī made its way to Waitangi, it would cross a road, so a bridge would be needed to keep it open. It was built of matai and 60 feet (18m) in length.

When in flood the Clive River Board’s overflow channel took the flood waters of the Tūtaekurī, and in 1924 timber debris nearly took out the 1900-built Brookfields Bridge.

Because of this, a new bridge was discussed by the Hawke’s Bay Rivers Board, which had taken over from the four rivers boards in 1910. The road was seen as an important link north to Napier.

By 1928, the bridge was considered dangerous for traffic, and to be demolished ‒ but instead was strengthened. The politics of Hawke’s Bay river control were weighty.

Flood damage closed Brookfields Bridge during 1933, when water poured down the overflow channel. It was closed for nine months. Under pressure from settlers in February 1934, the Hawke’s Bay County Council “decided to provide a passage for motor traffic and stock”.

Later in 1934 a scheme was adopted to divert the Tūtaekurī down this overflow channel, and a new concrete bridge was to be built with a span over the river of around 1000 feet (305m). The Government, Hawke’s Bay County and Rivers Board would contribute to the cost.

The one-way Brookfields concrete bridge was originally planned for a width of 10 feet, as designed by the Public Works Department (PWD), who said this would suffice. Not so, said the county council and Rivers Board – 12½ feet should be provided so it could be used by farm vehicles. County council chairman Frank Logan said, “What narrow-minded people the department must be – what good would the bridge be if farm implements could not use it?”

That was fine for the Government, if its financial contribution would not increase, and at that point the total budget for the bridge was £9000.

The Hawke’s Bay Rivers Board said its responsibility was only to replace the existing facilities and also did not want to pay any more.

Tenders were called in April 1935 for the ferro-concrete Brookfields bridge at a length of 920 feet and width of 12½ feet , which contained 23 spans.

In order that traffic could cross the overflow channel – the existing damaged bridge was converted into a low-level wooden bridge in September 1935.

Eight tenders were received for the new bridge in September 1935, and the successful one was from Rope Construction Co Limited, Auckland, for £8796.

A flood washed away the temporary low-level bridge in 1936 and carried it out to Waitangi, where it was retrieved in five pieces and put back together at Brookfields.

Vehicles were using the new bridge in September 1936, and the low-level wooden bridge was removed.

“I think the completion of this bridge warrants the breaking of a bottle of champagne,” said Hawke’s Bay Rivers Board member Lewis Harris.

The diversion of the Tūtaekurī works was completed in 1936 but a “good flood” was needed to test the scheme and make the new rivermouth work efficiently.

The “good flood” came in April 1938 did not trouble the Brookfields Bridge, and the Tūtaekurī diversion to the Waitangi mouth was judged a success. The newly constructed Waitangi traffic and rail bridges, however, both suffered damage.

In February 2023, during Cyclone Gabrielle, Brookfields Bridge was part-washed away by debris brought down by the Tūtaekurī River.

When and if it is restored remains uncertain.

Historian Michael Fowler will be holding his talk “Parawhenuamea: The Untamed Rivers of Hawke’s Bay” on Wednesday, June 28 at 5.30pm at the Century Theatre Napier. Cost $20 + fees. Book online at Eventfinda.co.nz. Some door sales available. Proceeds to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand: Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad.