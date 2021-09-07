Historic buildings to be part of new motel on Marine Parade

The century-old backpackers lodge buildings, set to become refurbished as the Marine Parade Motel. Photo / Warren Buckland

Historic buildings over a century old are being retained in a new motel development which has started on Napier's Marine Parade.

To be known as Marine Parade Motel, it will include up to 16 family units and rooms in the refurbished former Kiwi Keith's Quality Backpackers, three buildings which date back to the World War I era and which have been part of the Napier accommodation industry since two of the buildings became the Waterfront backpackers lodge about 30 years ago.

The development is a partnership of Nautilus Family Trist and Ectara Enterprises Ltd, with principal Murali Kodoor, of Auckland, saying it's part of possibly over $50 million the family business wanted to invest in Napier, where it already has substantial accommodation interests.

It was originally to have included a much bigger hotel complex stretching from Marine Parade to Hasting St and incorporating the backpackers site and lots currently occupied by Rebel Sport and Lighting Direct.

Those plans have had to be put on hold because of Covid-19 and its economic impacts, but plans are expected to be confirmed soon for a new hotel on a nearby site at the corner of Marine Parade and Albion St.

Vikrant Sharma, of contractors AMZ Construction, said at the site the backpackers buildings will be refurbished throughout, but the exterior retained to maintain the historic effect. Work had been delayed by the latest lockdown and opening originally intended before Christmas might not now take place until early in the New Year.