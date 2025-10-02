Napier’s Milton Rd and Tennyson St corner, where new entertainment and hospitality venture Good Sport will open next month. Photo / Doug Laing

A year of uncertainty for Napier bars and restaurants seems to be taking a turn for the better, with at least three sites expected to be in business by Christmas.

First out of the gate, after several closures in what one defeated operator said had been a rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/closing-matisse-bar-owners-warning-napier-needs-something-to-happen-and-quick/6RFPIXHJXNB43IVVX434SR364Y/">“brutal” winter of bar and restaurant trading in the city, is Good Sport, on the site of the Good George Napier Taphouse.

The site, in a building formerly known as Valentine’s or Breakers, at the intersection of Milton Rd and Tennyson St and overlooking Clive and Memorial squares, has been vacant since it was closed by franchisees in May after less than two years.

In a joint statement, Hamilton enterprise Good George Brewing and Distilling and new proprietors Andrew and Bec Varcoe, local orchardists and operators of the Hastings family venue Velocity Entertainment, revealed a November opening of Good Sport.

The venture would blend “high-tech entertainment with authentic hospitality”, including two golf simulators, electronic darts (shipped in from the UK), a “massive” LED screen, and multiple other screens.