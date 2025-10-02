It is expected to employ 20-30 staff.
The statement said the previous Taphouse, despite its promise and unique atmosphere, faced significant challenges due to a change in ownership and a drop in patronage.
“Since its closure, Good George has actively worked with the landlord to secure a new vision for the site, seeking an operator who could deliver quality, consistency, and a new concept to the Hawke’s Bay community,” it said.
During the process, Good George was introduced to the Varcoes and to Velocity general manager Chris Davies, a former Lone Star Rotorua general manager and Novotel Tainui Hamilton food and drink manager.
“Our vision for Good Sport was to create a classic neighbourhood local, but with a modern feel,” said Davies, who will be general manager.
“It’s about building a comfortable and lively space for the Hawke’s Bay community to connect. Whether you’re dropping in for a catch-up with friends over a drink, have a bite to eat or to cheer on your favourite team on the big screens, we’ve designed it to be that perfect local spot. We’re excited to become a home ground for our whole community, no matter the occasion.”
Beyond sports, the venue will host corporate events, sporting teams and other group gatherings.
Two other operators are understood to be planning to open new businesses in the next month.