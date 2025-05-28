Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Good George Napier: New partners sought after bar and restaurant’s sudden closure

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The Napier site of Good George, which has temporarily closed after the voluntary liquidation of the operators. Photo / Doug Laing

The Napier site of Good George, which has temporarily closed after the voluntary liquidation of the operators. Photo / Doug Laing

Craft beer bar and restaurant brand Good George hopes the brand will be back in business at its high-profile Napier site after a sudden closure amid the collapse of the former partners.

Good George Napier Taphouse bar and restaurant has been on the corner of Tennyson St and Milton Rd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today