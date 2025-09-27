Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Helios Energy’s $150 million solar farm approved for Hawke’s Bay

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An artist's image of the planned Helios Energy solar farm in Ongaonga. Image / CHBDC

An artist's image of the planned Helios Energy solar farm in Ongaonga. Image / CHBDC

Another large solar farm project has been approved for Hawke’s Bay as the region turns to solar-generated electricity.

Hawke’s Bay currently has no commercial-sized solar farms, but that is set to change rapidly.

Helios Energy’s $150 million project on farmland in Ongaonga was granted resource consent on Tuesday, after a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save