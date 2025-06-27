The project has been boosted by an $8 million loan from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund.
“This is more than just a solar farm, it’s an investment in the future of Central Hawke’s Bay,” Centralines board chairman Fenton Wilson said.
“By generating electricity locally, we’ll improve energy resilience, reduce reliance on remote generation, and support more competitive retail electricity offerings for local households and businesses.
That project is still going through the consent process with Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, and a hearing has been set down for July 22 and July 25 to determine whether to grant or decline that resource consent application.
Meanwhile, SkySolar received consent in 2020 to build a large solar farm at 189 Plantation Rd on the outskirts of Ongaonga.
That 144ha project has hit major delays since then.
SkySolar went into liquidation owing millions of dollars in 2023, putting a question mark over the project.
Liquidator Iain McLennan told Hawke’s Bay Today earlier this year the project was still alive, as parties were interested in buying the consented project to make it happen.
A potential buyer is now at an advanced stage for purchasing the consented solar farm project, the liquidator confirmed this week.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.