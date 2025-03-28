Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The Hawke’s Bay town that could be surrounded by three solar farms

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The cost of solar’s getting more affordable with the price of panels and batteries significantly down on a year ago. Video / Ben Dickens / Corey Fleming / Chereè Kinnear

A small Hawke’s Bay settlement could be surrounded by three solar farms - including the region’s largest with 200,000 solar panels.

Two solar farms have been granted consent on the outskirts of Ongaonga township in Central Hawke’s Bay - to cover 144ha and 30ha respectively.

A third solar farm covering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today